J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Lil Murda on the Starz series “P-Valley.” Photo from NC Central.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina native and N.C. Central University alum who is on a hit series called “P-Valley” will appear on campus to welcome new students to the university, a news release from the school said.

J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Lil Murda on the Starz series “P-Valley,” will be on campus Tuesday night as part of the university’s Eagle Mania events, the news release said.

Nicholson is originally from Greensboro and received an NAACP Image Award nomination for his role in “P-Valley.”

Nicholson has also appeared in the films “Just Mercy” alongside Michael B. Jordan; “Self Made” featuring Octavia Spencer; “Hit a Lick”; and “Perfectly Single.”

Nicholson will appear at N.C. Central in the Rock the Lyceum lecture series, which is free and open to the public.

“The series brings in several of the nation’s top entrepreneurs and thought leaders to engage students in relevant topics in education, entertainment, politics and social justice,” the news release said.

Past speakers have included Keke Palmer, Angela Rye, T.I., Michael Vick, Roland Martin and Phylicia Rashad.

Nicholson will appear in the event hall of the N.C. Central Student Center at 500 Nelson St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.