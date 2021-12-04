NC officials issue alert for missing, endangered 12-year-old Wilson girl

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl, officials said Saturday afternoon.

Shawna Lee Coleman, 12, is endangered, according to a Silver Alert from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Shawna is 5-feet 4-inches, 225 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes, the news release said.

When she vanished, Shawna was wearing a purple hoodie with a black leather jacket, blue jeans with rips, red and white Nike shoes, officials said. She was carrying a turquoise bookbag.

The news release said the missing girl is “believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.”

The girl was last seen in the 3400 block of Millbrook Drive SW in Wilson, the news release said.

Officials did not say when she was last seen. No photo was released to the media of the missing girl.