NC officials issue lottery scam warning

The North Carolina Education Lotter issued a warning Friday concerning a new scam, a press release said.

It said players should only buy tickets from authorized retailers to avoid a recent scam involving scratch-off tickets that appear to be winners, the release said.

As of Friday, officials had received four reports of altered tickets from across the state. Victims in the scams bought altered tickets, the release said.

“You can easily avoid this scam by only buying an unscratched lottery ticket from an authorized lottery retailer,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery.

Officials also had the following tips:

Never pay for a winning ticket

Don’t believe someone that says they can’t claim a prize because they’re from outside North Carolina or the country

Anyone involved in lottery scams could be subject to criminal charges.