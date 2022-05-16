RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are planning for their annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The safety initiative aims to reduce alcohol-related incidents on land and water. In 2021, the Wildlife Commission reported that 16 boating incidents were alcohol-related. Of those, four resulted in deaths.

“It’s imperative to designate a sober driver whether you’re in a vehicle or on a boat. Undoubtedly a designated driver will prevent alcohol-related incidents on the road and in the water and make everyone’s holiday weekend more enjoyable,” said Lieutenant Forrest Orr of the Wildlife Commission.

Leading up to and throughout Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement planned to conduct sobriety checkpoints. They will also promote public awareness to deter people from operating boats or cars while intoxicated.

In North Carolina, a driver or boat operator can be arrested if they have a blood-alcohol level at or above .08 or if they are substantially impaired by alcohol or drugs.