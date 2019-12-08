NC pair threw guns, heroin and cocaine from car during chase, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police in North Carolina say two people threw firearms, heroin and cocaine from a vehicle as they fled authorities.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Antreal M. Henderson and Corionta Cooper, both 24, had been arrested and were facing multiple charges after fleeing a traffic stop in a 2013 Nissan Altima.

Officials said a deputy pulled over the vehicle Henderson was driving after he failed to stop at an intersection. Deputies said Henderson sped away as a deputy approached the vehicle.

The pair were later apprehended, officials said. Police said a search warrant of a residence obtained as a result of the pursuit turned up other guns and drugs.

Henderson was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to traffic heroin, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon, fleeing to elude arrest, trafficking cocaine, two counts of maintaining a drug vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cooper was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine and conspiracy to traffic heroin.

Henderson is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2.5 million secured bond, deputies said.

