NC police officer saves Moore County man from burning home

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man was rescued from his burning home by a passing Aberdeen police officer early Sunday, officials say.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home near the 5400 block of U.S. 1 south of Vass, according to a report in the Sandhills Sentinel.

Aberdeen Police Sgt. J. Smith was driving home after work when he noticed heavy smoke at a home behind the Dunrovin Country Store.

Smith called for back-up and then drove to the house that was burning. He was able to get a man who lives there out of the house.

The man suffered some injuries and was taken to Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

However, Smith and fire crews were unable to save the homeowner’s 14-year-old dog, a Labrador Retriever. The dog was later found dead in the house.

At least one vehicle was also destroyed by the fire, according to images from the scene.

Fire crews from Vass, Southern Pines and Whispering Pines were able to get the fire under control, but the home was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo from Sandhills Sentinel

