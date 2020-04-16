NC poultry company selling surplus chicken in Raleigh, Selma Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local poultry company is helping those in need of food. House of Raeford Farms has decided to help the community and bring their chicken products to the areas they serve.

The company understands the state’s “stay-at-home” order due to the coronavirus is causing consumers to stock their freezers with meat products more than normal. Due to this increased demand, there have been shortages in the chicken supply.

House of Raeford Farms is selling 40-pound cases of fresh chicken at two locations in our viewing area. The two locations are the State Farmers Market in Raleigh and Campers Inn RV of Raleigh in Selma.

House of Raeford personnel will take your order, payment, and deliver the fresh product to the customer’s vehicle while practicing social distancing. Customers will not have to leave their car.

The company understands how difficult it has been in recent weeks to not only find but also in some cases afford, certain food products.

They hope this opportunity will be helpful to families as our nation continues to face a challenge over the next several weeks.

For additional sale dates and locations go to the House of Raeford Farms Facebook page or click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com: