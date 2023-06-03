TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was arrested after he led authorities on a 20+ mile chase that ended in a crash in a field Saturday, Edgecombe County deputies said.

The incident began as deputies from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a vehicle checking station at N.C. 33 East at Britt Farm Road south of Tarboro, deputies said.

One car was spotted turning around and trying to avoid the deputies, an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office photo

Deputies caught up to the car, but the driver refused to stop. The deputies then began chasing the driver of a black Honda.

The chase went through Tarboro and was approaching Rocky Mount when the Honda driver side-swiped a deputy’s patrol car at the intersection of Nobles Mill Pond and Sampson roads, the news release said.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office photo

The Honda driver then spun out in a field. Photos from the scene showed the Honda crashed head-on with a deputy’s patrol car.

Qua’terrius Dorrell Downing, 26, of Rocky Mount was then taken into custody, officials said.

He was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and two counts of assault on a government official, deputies said.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office photo

Downing was also served with other orders for arrest, including being “a probation absconder,” the news release said.

North Carolina Department of Corrections records show he was on 18 months of probation following a February 2022 conviction of larceny.

Downing was held on a $42,000 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.