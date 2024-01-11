RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 6,000 guns were discovered at airports nationwide in 2023, according to recent data release by the Transportation Security Administration.

Although the TSA recorded fewer firearms discovered in 2023, at least one airport in the state recorded an all-time high of firearms discovered.

In 2022, TSA said their officers found 250 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage. In 2023, that went down to 236. Charlotte Douglas International Airport, however, reached a record 124 firearms detected at security checkpoints last year.

TSA said 76 guns were recovered from carry-on luggage at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2023.

Airport 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Charlotte Douglas Int’l (CLT) 74 55 106 117 124 Raleigh-Durham Int’l (RDU) 70 33 100 74 76 Piedmont Triad Int’l (GSO) 18 6 12 15 12 North Carolina total: 194 105 254 250 236 Nationwide total: 4,432 3,257 5,972 6,542 6,737

If loaded firearms are found in carry-on luggage, TSA could impose fines between $3,000 and $14,950. Fines for unloaded firearms could fall between $1,500 and $5,370.

In 2023, TSA screened approximately 858.6 million passengers and crew at airports across the country. Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 127,447 passengers screened. In North Carolina, TSA said the rate was even higher with one firearm discovered for every 98,182 passengers screened.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. They must be declared at the airline ticket counter. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

TSA said their agents immediately notify the local airport law enforcement agency when a firearm is discovered. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency.