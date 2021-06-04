NC residents can get help with rent as eviction moratorium set to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of June, but if you need help paying your bills you’re in luck.

The mask mandate is lifted, and people across North Carolina are going back to work, but Gov. Roy Cooper says there’s a growing problem.

“I’m deeply concerned about people who may be evicted from their home,” said Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has given out $133 million in CARES funding to keep more than 36,000 families in their homes.

“Affordable housing is already a challenge for us,” said Cooper. “The pandemic has magnified it.”

That’s why the state is offering some hope to families in 88 counties by opening the second round of rental assistance.

“We need to make sure that as many folks as possible get that check so they can get caught up and get on with their lives,” said Laura Hogshead, the COO of the Rebuild N.C.

Eligibility is based on income, and how rent much you owe — and you could even be provided with up to three months of future rent.

“You don’t have to be late on your rent to apply in order to qualify for assistance,” said Hogshead.

To handle the demand the state is increasing the amount of staff processing claims, and adding a dedicated call center, but there’s still one missing piece.

“We need landlords to sign the paperwork,” said Hogshead. “We need landlords to participate in order to get the payment that they are due.”

For more information on how you can apply for HOPE assistance click here.