NC school buses to become WiFi hot spots to help students in need connect to remote learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– More school buses will be equipped with WiFi to bring internet access to communities in need to help North Carolina students connect to school online, according to the office of Gov. Cooper.

This comes after Cooper’s announcement that K-12 public schools would continue class through remote learning through the end of the school year.

“In many communities, school buses are already delivering meals to students and their families. Now they’re delivering WiFi for online learning,” Cooper said.

There will be around 280 more school buses that will be equipped with WiFi due to donations from AT&T, Google and Duke Energy Foundation, according to a press release.

The buses will travel to under-served areas in school districts and park in designated locations, such as a school meal distribution site or a grocery store, the news release said.

The WiFi buses will give students temporary access to turn in assignments, download materials for school and connect with teachers.

Other residents in the community can also use the drive-up WiFi access to connect to health care providers, apply for unemployment and the ability to access other critical information online.

“We are deeply thankful to all the vendors and service providers who are stepping up to help our children and our communities,” NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Tracy Doaks said.

Starting Wednesday, 156 devices are expected to be delivered to communities in 29 counties across the state.

The schools in the following counties will receive the first 156 WiFi hot spots: Avery, Bertie, Bladen, Burke, Caswell, Chowan, Columbus, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Johnston, Martin, Montgomery, Northampton, Perquimans, Person, Randolph, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Vance, Wayne, Warren and Yadkin.