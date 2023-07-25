TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted sex offender was busted Tuesday after Edgecombe County deputies said he was using several unregistered Facebook accounts.

The case began last week when the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit received a phone call tip about a sex offender who had several Facebook pages, according to a news release from Edgecombe County deputies.

The tipster who called on July 20 wanted to check if the sex offender had registered the Facebook user names with the Sheriff’s Office, the news release said.

Following an investigation, deputies said they determined the suspect, Curtis W. Mclawhorn, had not given the Facebook user name to officials for registration.

Mclawhorn, 49, is listed in the N.C. Sex Offender Registry as having a 2010 indecent liberties with a minor conviction involving a 15-year-old. He was also convicted in 2018 of sexual exploitation of a minor – third-degree involving a 16-year-old, according to registry data.

On Tuesday, Mclawhorn was arrested and charged with failing to register social media user names as a sex offender, officials said.

N.C. Sex Offender Registry indicates Mclawhorn must remain in the registry for his lifetime.

Mclawhorn, who lives east of Tarboro, was held on a $20,000 secured bond.