NC should prepare for rare moderate risk threat for severe weather on Thursday, NWS says

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) – It’s not very often that central North Carolina is placed under a moderate risk, a level four out of five, for severe weather.

So now is the time to prepare for Thursday and know where you will take shelter when warnings are issued.

Related: Central NC now at risk level 4 out of 5 for severe thunderstorms Thursday

Nick Petro, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said we could see a very potent, severe weather episode on Thursday.

“This could potentially be a deadly situation or scenario where we have the possibility of widespread damaging wind gusts, several tornadoes, some of them which could be very powerful, EF2 or stronger tornadoes,” Petro said.

Flash flooding and large hail are all possible too.

“It’s somewhat rare for us to be at a moderate risk to days before the event. That’s only happened twice in the last 10 years. That should put into good context the magnitude and potential severity of this event,” Petro said.

Know where you are going to be when storms move into the area and find the place you will take shelter.

“Regardless of where you are, every location should have an established and ready-to-use severe shelter for folks to take safety when severe weather strikes,” Petro said.

The National Weather Service Office in Raleigh is currently coordinating with North Carolina emergency management partners across the area.

“We are concerned about one or two really big tornadoes that could strike,” Petro said.

Any location under a moderate risk for severe weather has a chance of seeing a long-lived and powerful tornado.

“These are serious storms. We really need to be prepared,” Petro said.

PREPARING AHEAD OF TIME

Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts.

The CBS 17 News App is free and will send alerts to your phone when warnings are issued.

Make sure your alerts are on.

Have a backup way to receive weather alerts, such as the NOAA Weather Radio or the Red Cross severe weather warning app.

WHERE TO TAKE SHELTER

If a warning is issued in your area, this means severe weather or a tornado is happening in your county.

Take action and shelter in an interior room, lowest floor, and in a room without winds.

Get low and cover your head.

WHAT IF YOU ARE DRIVING?

Pullover to the near business that is open and take shelter. Go inside and ask them where their storm shelter is. Take cover until the storm passes.

“When you’re driving and severe weather is approaching, don’t try and beat it or race it out, or try to get home before it strikes,” Petro said.

WATCH VS. WARNING

A watch means conditions in the atmosphere are favorable for severe weather or tornado development. Be prepared.

A warning means take action! This means severe weather is happening.

“The moment you get a warning, don’t wait and look out the window. The moment you get the warning, that’s when you take immediate action,” Petro said.