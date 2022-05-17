RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four local governments in central North Carolina have been awarded nearly $2 million to help race tracks in their areas come back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those grants announced Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper from the state’s Motorsports Relief Fund came as part of the $45.8 million to 15 city and county governments for 17 tracks.

“Motorsports are part of the fabric of North Carolina, bringing jobs, tourism dollars and enjoyment to millions,” Cooper said. “These relief funds will help this industry coming out of the pandemic not only get back in the race full speed, but spark renewal of rural and urban speedways and stadiums all across our state.”

Among those venues in central North Carolina:

— Wake County received $537,000 for the Wake County Speedway.

— Wilson County received two grants, with $557,770 for the Southern National Motorsports Park and $196,232 for the County Line Raceway.

— Johnston County received $583,586 for the GALOT Motorsports Park.

— Orange County received $39,738 for the Orange County Speedway.

The largest amounts were $18 million for the North Wilkesboro Speedway — an original NASCAR track that is scheduled to reopen later this year after being closed since 2011 — along with $13 million for Lowes Motor Speedway in Concord and $9 million for Rockingham Speedway.