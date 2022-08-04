RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina State University issued an alert following an armed robbery near campus.

Campus police said this happened before 4 a.m. at a gas station near Gorman and Hillsborough Street.

The suspect showed a gun during the robbery, campus police said in the alert.

The alert said witnesses described that the suspect was “wearing a white hoodie and a mask, and was a male,” and that the suspect ran “north toward Faircloth and Clark Street.”

If you have any information call Raleigh Police Department at 919-878-3561.