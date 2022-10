RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State will have a wellness day on Nov. 3 to give students, faculty and staff a time to reflect on their health and well-being, according to the university.

In a video released on YouTube this week, Chancellor Randy Woodson encouraged members of the university’s community to take advantage of the wellness day.

Classes will not be held that day. There will be several events and resources available throughout the day.