RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Corn, Peas, and Peanut Butter and Jelly.

These are the names of some of the turkeys who received the national presidential pardon in the last few years.

This year, whichever turkey President Joe Biden pardons — and its alternate — will come to Raleigh and move into their new home at North Carolina State University.

It’s the first time the university will serve as the home for the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

The NC State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is setting up a special private headquarters at the university’s Lake Wheeler Road facilities.

The turkeys will live under the expert care of university poultry specialists and students, according to NC State.

They say the birds will live in a 100-square foot, climate-controlled, first-class retirement pen suited for their fame and comfort.

The broad-breasted white turkeys — who have yet to be named — are North Carolina natives as well.

According to NC State, the turkeys were raised at Circle S Ranch in Monroe by 2022 National Turkey federation Chairman Ronnie Parker, who also serves as the general manager of the ranch.

NC State is also giving the public a chance to see the ‘celebirdies.’

Their poultry experts are working to build a biosecure mobile coop.

When it’s ready, university officials say it will be able to take the turkeys to events like the North Carolina State Fair and the NC State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences ‘Farm Animal Days’ for public viewing and educational outreach.

Agriculture is North Carolina’s top industry, generating more than $90 billion each year, according to NC State.

University officials say the Tar Heel State also ranks second in the U.S. for turkey production and first for total poultry production.

President Biden will pardon the turkey at the White House during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation, scheduled for this coming Monday ahead of Thanksgiving.

NC State officials say their crews are leaving for Washington, D.C. Thursday and will take them back to campus Wednesday after the pardoning.