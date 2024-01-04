RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State’s Veterinary Hospital is looking for canine blood donors.

They say a shortage right now could impact life-saving care for dogs that need it.

It’s a scary thought that your dog could rushed to the emergency room for a blood transfusion, and the shelves could be in short supply.

“I really see those patients that need blood,” said Dr. Sarah Musulin, a veterinarian at NC State’s Veterinary Hospital who specializes in small animal emergency and critical care. She also serves as a clinical associate professor for NC State’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

She says the shortage is happening across the country.

“There’s a lot of conditions in dogs that require blood products,” she explained. “Whether it be trauma, vehicular accidents, cancer conditions, etc.”

Dr. Musulin also serves as director for NC State’s blood bank, where they’re looking for volunteer canine blood donors.

While they have a program for cat blood donors as well, she says the real need is currently in canines.

Blood donation room at NC State’s Veterinary Hospital (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

She encourages owners to apply for their dog to donate if the dog meets the following qualifications:

At least 60 pounds

1 to 5 years old

Has a good temperament

“We want it to be stress-free for your dog too, so we’re selecting dogs that love to go to the veterinarian, love social interaction, love to be pat on the belly and need to sit still a little bit so we can get that blood donation,” said Dr. Musulin.

If these qualifications are met, the dog would go through a free health screening with annual vaccinations to officially be approved.

Once approved, the dog will be required to donate blood once every two months, or six times a year for two years.

Each donor can also get a special bandana, which shows they’re doing the work to save a life.

Canine blood donors (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Bandana that canine blood donors get (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Canine blood donor (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“Another benefit that we hope does not come into play is that, if you are in our canine blood donor program and your dog ever needed a blood product, then most certainly we will provide that blood product to you in our hospital,” Dr. Musulin said.

One of the dogs getting tested right now to see if she can donate is named Catori.

Her owner, Cameron Huggins, is a registered veterinary technician in the hospital’s intensive care unit, who sees firsthand how even one donation can save a life.

“It’s good to have a lot of different supplies coming from a lot of different donors to that way we can get a good match,” he explained. “It would be pretty cool if I’m setting up for a blood transfusion and I see my dog is the donor on that. It just makes me feel great.”

“The dogs are saving lives,” said Dr. Musulin. “I see this on the floor all the time and it makes my heart smile.”

Dog owners looking to help can apply here to see if their dog can donate.