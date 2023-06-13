RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Convention Center was packed with people Tuesday for the North Carolina Tech State of Tech Exponential.

“Our agenda every year is to look at some of the latest trends and developments in tech,” said NC Tech CEO, Brooks Raiford.

The conference, sponsored by NC Tech and IBM, provided a sneak peek at technology innovations and human capital trends in the Tech industry.

Those who attended got the chance to sit in on a number of breakout sessions geared toward hot topics in tech.

One of those topics was cybersecurity.

John Zemonek founded Aligned Technology Group and came to the conference to learn more about security.

“There’s a couple of panels that are in the cloud data domain and security domain both of which our company operates in, so it’s a great opportunity to hear from other leaders in the community, hear what’s going on with the organizations in that domain and just pick up little tidbits along the way,” said Zemonek.

The conference also had workshops geared toward Generative Artificial Intelligence, which Raiford says is becoming more and more mainstream.

“Generative AI is what’s so new and it’s gone mainstream so anybody with a phone or a laptop can utilize it, can ask questions, can generate output that would have taken a lot longer for them to do before. So the question is, will this kind of technology replace certain jobs? Will it make your job easier and therefore more effective and more efficient?” said Raiford.

Other workshops included topics on environmental, social, governance and sustainability, data usage and analytics, and productivity and automation.

Along with panels and workshops, tech businesses got the chance to pitch their ideas for a “shark tank” style pitch competition at the event. You can find out more about the conference here: