RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man wanted in recent ATV thefts.

The sheriff’s office said they traveled to Danville, Virginia, on Tuesday to arrest 28-year-old Avery Clay Parker. He was accused of stealing four-wheel, all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes.

While serving a search warrant on his home, investigators found a dirt bike and a four-wheeler stolen. Parker was charged with four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, including one each stolen from residents in Alamance County, North Carolina.

He’s currently awaiting extradition from Virginia.

ATF also assisted with the search warrant. During their search, they also found a modified Glock pistol “capable of functioning as a fully automatic weapon”, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This gun is now essentially a machine gun,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. “It is a federal offense to possess such a weapon.”

The sheriff’s office said more charges are expected as a result.

Parker has ties to Orange County, but the sheriff’s office said investigators are still working to establish his permanent address.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Kyle Borland or Jason Nazworth, the lead investigators assigned to these cases. Investigator Borland’s number is (919) 245-2915; Investigator Nazworth can be reached at (919) 245-2960.