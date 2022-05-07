MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital after being shocked by downed electrical lines following a tornado in Orange County Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. along North Frazier Road east of Mebane in Orange County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

A tornado had just moved through the area, knocking down several trees, powerlines and damaging homes.

Trees were down in the roadway and the trooper was shocked by nearby powerlines, Knox said.

Fire crews were just arriving at the scene and helped the trooper.

The trooper was taken to a hospital where he was stable on Saturday, according to Knox.

There was no update on his condition Saturday morning.