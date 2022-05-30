SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement officers from several agencies are still at the scene of a shooting involving a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper that happened Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting incident was reported just before 4:45 p.m. in Siler City near the intersection of Harmony and Solo Drive, according to Siler City police.

The shooting location is in a neighborhood just off U.S. 64. It’s not known if there were any injuries in the shooting.

As of 8:55 p.m., the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Siler City police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were still at the scene.

No other information was available.