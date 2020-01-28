NC trooper shoots armed person during I-95 incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper shot an armed person during a roadside safety inspection Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported along Interstate 95 around 5:10 p.m. in Robeson County after a trooper pulled over a commercial vehicle for “a roadside safety inspection,” according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Earlier, officials said the incident happened in Cumberland County.

“… the trooper was approached (by) an uninvolved armed individual. The member discharged his firearm after his verbal commands toward the armed individual to stop were ignored,” the news release said.

The armed person was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials did not say where along I-95 in Robeson County the incident took place.

The name of the person who was shot and the trooper’s name are not being released.

“The trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any officer-involved shooting,” the news release said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

More headlines from CBS17.com: