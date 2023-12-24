SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County officials say state authorities are still looking for the driver of a pickup truck after the hit-and-run death of a woman who was walking along a road earlier this month.

The incident happened very early on December 3 along U.S. 64 near Bowers Store Road, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 3 a.m., Diana Davis Johnson, 49, of Siler City, was walking east near the westbound lanes of U.S. 64, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

At the same time, a vehicle traveling west toward Siler City hit Johnson.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Davis was hit in the face by the vehicle’s side mirror. Troopers said the driver fled the scene in the truck after impact.

Officials said they are looking for a 2020 or newer GMC/Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck that is missing a side passenger mirror.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the N.C. State Highway Patrol at 919-742-2124 during regular work hours and 336-334-550 on nights and weekends.