NC truck driver wins first $200,000 prize in new lottery game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Whiteville, N.C. man is $200,000 richer after winning the first top prize in NC Education Lottery’s new Blazing 7’s game.

Hubert Thompson, who has been driving trucks for 41 years, says the money will go in his retirement account.

According to a release, Thompson likes to try new games so when he saw the $5 Blazing 7’s tickets at Time Saver Food Store on Washington Street in Whiteville he bought some. He said he won $5 on the first ticket and then $200,000 on the second.

“This was a blessing,” Thompson said. “Just like everybody else, I’ve always said I’m going to hit the big one. It was my time.”

Thompson said he plans to retire in a year or two so he will save his prize for retirement. After tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

The Blazing 7’s game started on Tuesday, July 2, with four top prizes of $200,000. Three more remain to be claimed.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



