NC Wesleyan sophomore’s death attributed to underlying medical condition

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Wesleyan College student found unresponsive in a dorm last week died because of an underlying health condition, officials said Tuesday.

Matthew Clemmons, 19, was found unresponsive in a residence hall just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday. On Thursday, City of Rocky Mount spokesperson Jessie Nunery said his death was the result of an underlying health condition. Neither foul play nor illegal substances were involved.

Clemmons, who was from Brunswick County, was on the North Carolina Wesleyan football team. The sophomore was an offensive lineman.

Classes were canceled on Thursday and Friday.