ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was seriously injured when she was ejected from the car she was driving during a crash late Saturday night in Halifax County, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 10 p.m. along N.C. 48 near Montana Drive, which is about five miles west of Enfield, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper T.J. Blount.

The crash happened when a woman was driving a Honda Accord south on N.C. 48, Blount said.

The woman driver ran off the road into a ditch, the car rolled over and she and a man who was a passenger were both ejected, according to Blount.

The woman was seriously wounded, and the man was conscious and talking at the scene.

Both, who are from the Halifax County area, were taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville, where they remained Sunday, Blount said.

Speed was the main factor in the wreck, according to Blount.

Both occupants were not wearing a seat belt, he added.

N.C. 48 was closed until about 11:10 p.m.