NC woman facing 40 counts of animal cruelty after dogs seized

Janice Maxine Brown in a photo from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman was arrested after 40 dogs were seized in Robeson County, deputies say.

Janice Maxine Brown, 55, of Lumberton, is facing 40 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, according to a Friday news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The dogs, which were seized on Jan. 17, have been placed in the custody of veterinarians throughout Robeson County, deputies said.

“The dogs will not be euthanized and are not up for adoption at this time,” the news release said.

Deputies did not say what triggered the initial investigation into the case.

Brown was arrested Thursday by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

