NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found last week floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Kathy Holderfield, 68, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, was found floating in the area of Colonial Mall after she was reported missing earlier Monday morning, Willard said.

She was reported missing from her condo in the Barefoot area by her husband. The Barefoot community is in the North Myrtle Beach area.

Authorities believe Holderfield died sometime between 9 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday, according to Willard. A cause of death has not been determined.

An autopsy was planned for later last week.

North Myrtle Beach Police are investigating. WBTW-TV has reached out to police for more information.