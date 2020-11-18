NC woman is 2nd arrest in sex assault of 13-year-old girl, officials say

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) – A second arrest has been made in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Pender County.

Kelli Nicole Brown Flake, 40, of Rocky Point, was taken in to custody on Monday and charged with indecent liberties with a child, felony aiding and abetting indecent liberties with a child, and failure to report a crime against a juvenile.

Investigators said Flake is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the girl and helping another person, Thomas Frank Andrews Jr., have an inappropriate relationship with the girl.

Andrews, 36, was arrested on Oct. 31.

Flake is currently in the Pender County Jail under a $60,000 bond.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of Andrews by the Vance County Sheriff’s Office who charged him with second-degree forcible rape.

“Andrews was arrested in Pender County on October 22, 2020 for the Vance County warrant. Pender County detectives later charged Andrews with the above-listed charges. At the time of his arrest in Pender County, Andrews had in his possession hundreds of images of child pornography,” according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional charges against the Flake and Andrews Jr. are pending, investigators said.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Clinard at 910-259-1437 or the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

