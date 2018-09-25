NC woman lived with dead mom for months, was 'curious' about stages of death, police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donna Sue Hudgins in a photo from Enfield police.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donna Sue Hudgins in a photo from Enfield police.

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) - An Enfield woman is accused of keeping her mother's death concealed and living with her dead mother for months, deputies said.

Donna S. Hudgins, 69, of Enfield in Halifax County, was charged with felony concealment of a death.

The Enfield Police Department said Tuesday that Hudgins went to a funeral home to make funeral arrangements stating that her mother passed away but that she did not know where EMS had taken the body.

The funeral home tried and also could not find the body of Nellie M. Hudgins, 93, police said.

The funeral home became concerned and contacted the police.

Enfield Police Chief Tyree Davis, Officer Jerry Shoemaker, and Detective Teo Antunez Jr. responded to the mother’s residence and were able to make contact with Hudgins who also lives at the home.

After speaking with Hudgins, officers entered the residence to do a welfare check and discovered a badly decomposed body in the home, police said.

An investigation showed that the body was in the home for several months before the daughter notified family members of their mother's death.

Detectives interviewed Hudgins and learned that she did not report the death "because she was curious and wanted to see the stages of death," police said in a news release.

After consulting with Halifax County Assistant District Attorney, charges were filed against Hudgins for concealment of her mother's death.

Hudgins was given a $5,000 bond.

She is scheduled to make a court appearance on Nov. 7.