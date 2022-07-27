CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Charlotte woman had pleaded guilty in federal court to selling phony COVID-19 treatments.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Diana Daffin, 34, of Charlotte owned and operated a holistic medicine company called Savvy Holistic Health doing business as “Holistic Healthy Pet.”

Under that businesses, Daffin promoted unapproved COVID remedies and treatments.

In April 2020 and August 2020, the FDA sent Daffin warning letters explaining that various products she was selling were adulterated, misbranded, and unapproved drugs. They asked she immediately take action to correct the violation.

Court documents said Daffin told the FDA she removed the products, listed under the brand name HAMPL, from her website and would stop distributing them.

In reality, court documents found a work around the FDA by making her website password protected. Daffin is accused of telling a customer the move was a “way of evading the FDA.”

Later in February 2021, Daffin sold HAMPL products to an undercover law enforcement officer. She’s accused of advertising the drugs as curing, mitigating, treating, and preventing COVID-19 in humans.

In an email leading up to the sale, Daffin told the undercover officer, “This stuff does work for COVID, but FDA shut it down.” Daffin later sold the “COVID” drugs and other unapproved drugs to the officer.

When the undercover officer received the shipment, the label stated that it provided “a stronger immunity against CV” and promised “Immunity for Humans.”

Daffin plead guilty to selling unapproved drugs with the intent to defraud or mislead the FDA. She is scheduled for sentencing in November.