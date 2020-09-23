NCCU, Durham Bulls, Blue Cross NC partner to provide meals to kids at Boys & Girls Clubs

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, the North Carolina Central Department of Athletics, and the Durham Bulls are partnering to hand out lunches at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange counties.

It’s part of a six-week outreach program that will deliver more than 2,000 professionally prepared meals to local kids.

The program began on Sept. 17 and Wednesday’s event begins at noon at the Boys & Girls Club on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Durham.

Everyone who attends the event will be asked to social distance and wear a mask.

The program ends Oct. 16.

