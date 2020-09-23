DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, the North Carolina Central Department of Athletics, and the Durham Bulls are partnering to hand out lunches at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange counties.
It’s part of a six-week outreach program that will deliver more than 2,000 professionally prepared meals to local kids.
The program began on Sept. 17 and Wednesday’s event begins at noon at the Boys & Girls Club on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Durham.
Everyone who attends the event will be asked to social distance and wear a mask.
The program ends Oct. 16.
Click here for more information.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Warrant: Driver fleeing Durham deputy topped 100 mph before fiery crash that killed innocent man
- President Trump talks Supreme Court nominee, election, coronavirus and football in NewsNation interview
- NCCU, Durham Bulls, Blue Cross NC partner to provide meals to kids at Boys & Girls Clubs
- In being opening game for 3 straight opponents, Blue Devils will set odd record at Virginia
- Large NC outdoor venues to reopen, financial relief coming for small businesses
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now