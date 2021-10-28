NCCU students host Durham municipal candidate forum to address issues on and off-campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday night was a chance to get down to the bottom of the issues that matter.

“Our goal is to just be actively engaged citizens in our local, our state, and our federal government. This is just one of the ways that we are doing it,” mentioned De’Ja Bunyan, senior at North Carolina Central University.

Each candidate running for Durham City Council and the lone mayoral candidate appeared virtually Thursday night at a forum organized and led by NCCU students.

“We want to see what they can do to improve our surrounding communities and how they can create a positive change in our area and not just a face,” said India Bowden, junior at NCCU.

Bowden and Bunyan are a part of a student initiative that helped put the event together.

“We are taking the vote back into our hands as college students,” stated Bunyan.

At the forefront of the conversation at the hybrid event was the safety on campus and in the community overall.

Candidates addressed the Sept. 18 shooting near north central’s campus during a football game that left two people dead.

This week, police made an arrest in the case.

Candidates also offered long-term and short-term solutions to crime along with talking about education and inclusion.

A topic that is deeply personal to Bunyan.

“I have younger sisters as well. I want to make sure that when I graduate and go off into the world that my sisters along with my sister’s friends and other family are taken care of,” she said.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov.2.