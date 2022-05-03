ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is hosting a career fair in Rocky Mount.

It comes as many people there are still looking for jobs after a fire destroyed the QVC distribution facility. The company announced in January it was laying off all 1900 employees.

DMV leaders tell CBS 17 they need to hire around 100 workers in Rocky Mount.

The first hour of the job fair was geared toward former QVC workers. CBS 17 saw a long line of people with resumes in hand waiting for the doors to open.

“We wanted to give them an opportunity to come in, talk with our staff first because we know they’re looking for positions and we wanted to try to assist them in that process,” said Amanda Olive, HR director for NCDOT.

Stuart Hawkins said it’s been a hard few months since finding out his job wasn’t coming back.

“I was on vacation when it happened anyway and to come back off vacation and find out you no longer have a job, that’s kind of a shaky feeling, you know.”

As far as what type of job he wants, Hawkins tells CBS 17 he’s open to anything. He’s just thankful for the opportunity to apply.

“I want to see what’s available right now,” Hawkins said.

To apply for open positions with NCDOT and NCDMV, click here.

NCDMV moved its headquarters to Rocky Mount from Raleigh in 2019.