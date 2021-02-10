NCDMV to hold job fair for new Rocky Mount headquarters

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will host a drive-through job fair on Feb. 23 as the agency moves its headquarters to Rocky Mount.

The career fair will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DMV headquarters parking lot at 1515 N. Church St.

NCDMV said those interested should register on the job fair’s website.

“Our recent headquarters move to Rocky Mount has created over 175 jobs that we are eager to fill,” said Dan DeMaioNewton, a workforce development specialist for the transportation department. “And we are excited to have the opportunity to tap into the talented local workforce.”

Candidates will speak with DMV hiring managers while maintaining social distancing and other precautions at the event.

Candidates should bring one copy of their resume and a face mask to wear.

The rain date will be March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job openings are in these areas:

Vehicle Services

Driver Services

Business Services

License & Theft

Training & Development

Processing Services

Strategy, Research and Planning

Information about NCDMV positions can be found here.

In March 2019, the North Carolina Council of State approved the NCDMV’s headquarters move to Rocky Mount from Raleigh.

The NCDMV headquarters in Raleigh opened on New Bern Avenue in the 1950s. Hazard mitigation addressed safety issues including asbestos and fire code violations a few years ago, but state inspectors and the legislature ordered the DMV to vacate the building by late 2020.

The NCDMV received proposals for 10 possible sites. The lowest bid was the site on North Church Street in Rocky Mount, which is about an hour’s drive east of Raleigh.