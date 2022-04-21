WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A roughly 3-mile section of a state road in Wilson County will be closed in both directions this weekend.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday that state Route 42 east of U.S. Route 301 will close at 7 p.m. Friday and is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. April 25 if the weather is good.

This map shows the planned detour for motorists planning to travel state Route 42 this weekend in Wilson County.

Workers plan to install a larger-diameter drainage pipe under the pavement. That comes as part of a larger project this summer to add a turning lane on Route 42 for westbound traffic going to the county’s landfill.

The detour will take drivers along Varnell Road, Weaver Road and U.S. 301.