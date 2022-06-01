RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced a $5 fare special for children traveling the rails on NC BY Train this summer.
From June 1 through Aug. 31, customers can book travel at NCByTrain.org and take advantage of the one-way $5 fare for one child ages 2-12 with the purchase of a regularly priced adult ticket.
Passengers can stop in any of the North Carolina cities below when traveling NC By Train:
- Charlotte
- Kannapolis
- Salisbury
- High Point
- Greensboro
- Burlington
- Durham
- Cary
- Raleigh
- Selma
- Wilson
- Rocky Mount
For more information visit ncbytrain.org or call 1-800-BY-TRAIN.