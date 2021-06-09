NCDOT seeking comments on plan to convert intersection into roundabout in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a proposed roundabout at a Nash County intersection.

The roundabout would be where a pair of U.S. 64 Eastbound ramps intersect with Benvenue Road and Battle Park Lane north of downtown Rocky Mount.

NCDOT says roundabouts improve safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as helps alleviate congestion and backups that can happen at traditional intersections.

The modern roundabouts built by NCDOT are much smaller than older traffic circles and require vehicles to travel at lower speeds (15-20 mph), making them safer than traffic circles, NCDOT says.

To view the preliminary design map for the Nash County roundabout, click here.

If you would like to comment on this project, NCDOT is considering comments until June 22 toward the final design of the project. You can submit comments or ask questions of the project design team via the following ways: