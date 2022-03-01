LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The state says three Harnett County bridges that span the Cape Fear River are scheduled to have some work done on them so they will last longer.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $1.8 million contract last month to an Indiana-based company to do maintenance and preservation work on the U.S. 401/421 northbound and southbound bridges in Lillington along with state Route 217 in Erwin.

The northbound U.S. 401/421 bridge is getting the most work, with that project including the removal and replacement of the top 2 inches of the deck and replacing the metal expansion joints.

While the other two bridges require less maintenance, the work on all three will require lane closures. NCDOT says the contractor is not allowed to reduce lanes between 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on weekdays when there is more commuter traffic.

NCDOT says the contractor will start the project this spring and finish it by the fall.