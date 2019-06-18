Near $2 billion investment could bring Major League Soccer to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A $1.9-billion investment could bring soccer to downtown Raleigh, but it was news to members of the Raleigh City Council.

“I think we’re all interested in hearing more about the proposal,” said councilman Russ Stephenson.

“I haven’t seen any details about it so we’re going to have to wait and see what it’s all about,” said councilman David Cox.

“I think they’ve been doing their due diligence and it makes sense that they wouldn’t bring a project to us half baked,” said Stephenson.

CBS17 has confirmed that North Carolina FC ownership and real estate developer John Kane are moving forward with plans for a $1.9-billion project that includes much more than a soccer stadium.

“It seems like an interesting opportunity,” said Stephenson.

While the group has targeted Peace Street in the past it now appears they’re set to invest in an opportunity zone in southeast Raleigh that would provide millions in tax incentives.

“We need to make sure it’s a high quality project,” said Stephenson. “It makes sense in the location that’s being proposed and has long term sustainable benefits to the city.”

Like previous projects this development faces numerous hurdles as a city spokeswoman says the group hasn’t filed any permits or applications, and appears to have kept the city council in the dark.

“Could there be public funding going towards this,” asked CBS17’s Holden Kurwicki.

“That is way to early,” said Stephenson. We need to see an actual proposal before we start talking about that.”

“Certainly if he wants to pay for it then it sounds like a great deal,” said Cox.

CBS17 reached out to members of the Wake County Commission to see if they had brokered a deal with the group, but they have yet to respond.

An official stadium announcement from North Carolina FC and Kane Realty is expected Tuesday, June 25th.

