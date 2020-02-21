Nearly 11,000 people without power across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With snow and rain bringing freezing temperatures with it, many across our area are without power Thursday night into Friday morning.

In Wake County alone, there has been more than 100 reports of outages, totaling more than 3,200 people without power. According to Duke Energy, a cause for the outages has not been determined, nor has a restoration time.

In fact, most areas across central NC dealing with power outages have no set time for restoration, or the cause although it’s likely due to inclement weather.

In Wayne County, more than 2,500 customers are without power while in Franklin County more than 2,400 customers are without power.

Jeff Brooks of Duke Energy said via Twitter that crews have already restored power to thousands of customers.

At 10:30 pm, about 20K @DukeEnergy customers without power across the state. Largest pockets in Bryson City, Triangle and Nash County. Crews have restored thousands of customers already. Work continuing to restore those still out. Outage? Text OUT to 57801 or call 1-800-POWERON pic.twitter.com/mQiRa813sW — Jeff Brooks (@DE_JeffB) February 21, 2020