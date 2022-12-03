RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 38,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark Saturday night after a power outage in Moore County.

The outage began just after 8:35 p.m. and impacted a large portion of the county. The Duke Energy website listed a restoration time of 10 p.m. Sunday.

The county has 47,000 Duke Energy customers, so 38,000 outages in the county is a large percentage.

The Duke Energy website listed no cause for the outages. The Southern Pines Pilot newspaper reported that vandalism at two power substations caused the outages.

The outages included 2,000 just south of Carthage, 11,000 in Southern Pines, 11,000 in the Pinehurst area and 5,000 outages in Aberdeen. Some of the power outages stretched out to the Foxfire community.

Image from Duke Energy

The Village of Pinehurst released a short statement about the outage:

“We are aware of the major power outage affecting Moore County. Additional officers have been called in to assist. Please stay off the roads if you can and treat all intersections as four-way stops.”

Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy said there is no estimate for when all power will be restored. He also said there are “failures” at multiple substations in the county.