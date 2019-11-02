Power restored after car crash and fire in Chatham County

BALDWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 500 people were without power in Chatham County after a car crash and fire Friday night.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. along Manns Chapel Road near Winterberry Way, which is southwest of Chapel Hill.

During the crash, a car flipped over and then caught on fire, Chatham County officials said.

Soon afterward, power was lost in the area and Duke Energy said it was from “vehicle damaging our equipment.”

Just under 475 customers were without power at one point during the evening.

Duke Energy said power would be restored by 12:15 a.m., but nearly all customers had power back on just after 10:30 p.m., according to the company.

Officials said EMS crews were dispatched the scene, but there was no word on injuries.

