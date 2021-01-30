Nearly 900 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Nash County seniors

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 900 Nash County seniors received their second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

The Nash County Health Department revamped its approach to distributing the vaccine after its first come, first served clinic at Nash Central High School led to people waiting up to eight hours to get their first dose.

“We’ve learned a lot,” said Bill Hill, director of the Nash County Health Department.

The health department switched to appointment only for the second doses, which were administered Saturday.

Hill said appointments for the second dose were split into two days — Friday and Saturday — and further segmented by last name.

He added, “We actually took two days and divided it into quarters and it’s just worked so much better.”

North Carolina National Guard medics were on site to help administer the vaccine.

Thanks to the extra manpower and appointment-only approach, Hill said most people only had to wait 15 minutes to get the second dose.

“Oh it’s wonderful, and it didn’t even hurt,” said Phyllis Helton, who told CBS 17 she waited more than seven hours to get her first dose. “A couple of soldiers gave it to us.”

About 1,500 Nash County seniors are still waiting for an appointment to get their first dose. Hill told CBS 17 the county hasn’t been able to get to the doses because a mass vaccine clinic in Charlotte drained the supply of available vaccine.

“Well, it had had a fairly traumatic affect on what we’ve been trying to do,” he said. “We had no vaccine this past week, and I think that did draw from the vaccine quotas that we should have received.”

The Nash County Health Department expects to get 500 “first doses” next week.