Volunteers pitch in to fill the need for area families at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Putting food on the table has become a struggle for some families in the Triangle and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina says the winter months have only made it worse.

“It’s kind of like a perfect storm of an increased need, and then not quite having as much food as we did previously,” Jessica Slider-Whichard, with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, said.

They say their demand is up around 30% since before the pandemic.

“Everyone is struggling right now and the economy is challenging. Prices have increased which means that budgets aren’t stretching as far,” Slider-Whicher said.

There are a few factors playing into that increased demand.

“Winter months are always a little bit harder for families, whether they’re trying to give gifts, have extra food,” Slider-Whichard said.

And the winter months mean more mouths to feed in some households.

“Kids are not in school so they’re not getting those free and reduced price meals, extra family is coming in from out of town,” Slider-Whichard said.

Plus, some regulations related to COVID-19 are changing.

“A lot of the COVID benefits are starting to change, so we had an abundance of food that we were able to get out the door, and now those programs are being sun-setted,” Slider-Whichard said.

The Food Bank says donations are always helpful — plus, until the end of the year, any dollar you donate to them will be matched by one of their partners. You can find more information on that program here.