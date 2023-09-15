MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina state officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a Moore County deputy.

The sheriff’s office says Detective Sergeant Austin Hubbard shot and killed Robert Kyle Seiber after the 28-year-old threatened his neighbor and brother with a knife and “advanced on Hubbard’s position.”

Neighbor Gayle Baecht said Seiber visited her multiple times a week. Baecht and Seiber’s brother said he had a mental disability.

“A normally sweet person,” Baecht said. “But he’s a kid in his mind.”

On Thursday evening, Baecht says Seiber banged on her door, wielding a knife and trying to get in. She was able to close the door and get him to leave.

“Yesterday he was intent on stabbing somebody and I think he wanted it to be me,” Baecht said. “Tried to tell him I didn’t want him arrested. He needed help, you know?”

The sheriff’s office said Seiber went home and started fighting with his brother. Hubbard shot the man after he refused to drop the knife.

Detective Hubbard has been placed on leave per protocol while the State Bureau of Investigation looks into the shooting.