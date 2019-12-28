Neighbor talks about crash that killed 2, injured 3 others in Franklin County

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed and three others were critically injured in a crash in Youngsville.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. on busy N.C. 96 on Thursday night.

Both drivers died as a result of the head-on collision.

Neighbors and drivers who stopped to help called it heartbreaking.

“It sounded like an explosion,” said Dave Whitmore, a neighbor.

Photos show the aftermath of that crash. Both vehicles were mangled. The force of the crash left the people inside pinned.

“It was loud and I felt the ground shake,” Whitmore said.

One of the vehicles ended up on his driveway after the crash, which happened at the intersection of Ridgewood Road near the Wake/Frankin County line.

“It was a lot of people stopping,” he said.

Investigators said the driver of the Volkswagon sedan, Alexandra Cunningham, 21 of Wake Forest crossed the centerline and collided with a Honda Pilot SUV.

Behind the wheel of that SUV was William Duncan, 65, of Youngsville.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Cunningham had two passengers in her car. Duncan had one passenger.

All three of them were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

“In this curve, you look down and next thing you know you’re in another lane and you hit someone,” Whitmore said.

Neighbors call this stretch of N.C. 96 dangerous and said something needs to be done about it.

CBS 17 plans to follow up with the NCDOT first thing Monday morning. We’ll keep you posted.

