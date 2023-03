RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is no shortage of things to do in the coming year in the city of Raleigh.

Raleigh Magazine publisher Gina Stephens sat down with CBS 17’s Bill Young to go over some of the biggest things.

A new restaurant is coming to a booming part of Raleigh offering up a unique dining idea with an ode to mom.

Plus, from in-person to finding love through and app, a guide to dating in the City of Oaks.