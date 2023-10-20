SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Soon, you could see more electric planes flying into central North Carolina.

On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and BETA Technologies broke ground on an aviation electric charging station at Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford.

“This will be a multi-nodal charging station and so it’ll be able to charge electric aircrafts like the one behind us but also passenger vehicles,” said Joey Hopkins, North Carolina’s Secretary of Transportation.

The charging stations will be built by electric aerospace company, BETA Technologies.

The goal is to bring more electric planes to North Carolina, investing in sustainable aviation and clean energy.

An electric aircraft in Sanford. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

The company says the site will include a Level-3 fast-charge Charge Cube, which will allow the aircraft to charge in under an hour. The site will also include a level 2 car charger which will be installed in the airport’s parking lot.

Front and center at the event was BETA Technologies all-electric aircraft called the ALIA 250.

“There’s five battery packs in the belly of this aircraft that allow it to fly,” said COO, Blain Newton.

He said he hopes to see more of these planes at the airport in the near future.

“With communities and partners like here with mass dot and the great folks at the Raliegh Executive Jetport that see the future coming faster and are willing to work with us and invest in the infrastructure to support organ distribution, rural health access and opening e commerce routes,” said Newton.

The groundbreaking for a new aircraft charging station in Sanford. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Right now, there are about 75,000 registered Electric Vehicles in the state and only one registered electric aircraft. The state is hoping that will soon change.

They hope to have the charging stations built by early 2024.